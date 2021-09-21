Energy Alert
Memphis contestants wow judges on season premiere of 'The Voice'

By Olivia Gunn and Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two singers made Memphis proud on the premiere of the 21st season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Memphians Wendy Moten and Katherine Ann Mohler wowed the judges in their blind auditions Monday night.

Mohler chose to go to Team Ariana, while Moten got a standing ovation from all four judges and chose to go with coach Blake Shelton. Shelton called her one of the top three blind auditions in the show’s history.

And now Moten’s performance is being singled out on “The Today Show” for her soulful and explosive rendition of “We Can Work It Out” by the Beatles.

She even sparked a little tension between coaches after Blake blocked John from possibly snagging Moten for Team Legend.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. on Action News 5.

