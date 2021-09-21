Musante & Ticknor earn Sun Belt weekly volleyball honors

For the second week in a row, Arkansas State volleyball players made up two-thirds of the Sun Belt Conference weekly honors.

A-State’s Lauren Musante and Tatum Ticknor earned the conference’s Setter and Defensive Player of the Week honors Tuesday after a 3-0 weekend at the Tiger Brawl in Memphis. It is the second straight Defensive Player of the Week honor for Ticknor (fifth career) and a career-first for Musante, who becomes the first A-State player to be named Setter of the Week since Aug. 27, 2018 (Ellie Watkins).

Musante tallied 68 assists (6.18 per set) with a pair of aces over the weekend, while amassing 48 digs (4.36 per set). The Maitland, Fla., native posted three double-doubles in as many matches, giving her a team-leading 10 double-dips on the season. She opened up the weekend with 27 assists and 12 digs versus UT Martin before closing it with 25 assists and a season-high 26 digs against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Ticknor garnered Tiger Brawl MVP honors for her impressive weekend at the libero spot for the Red Wolves. The Grapevine, Texas, native corralled 59 total digs (5.36 per set) with 23 assists (2.09 per set), including a double-double in the weekend finale versus UAPB with 11 assists and 15 digs. As of Tuesday, Ticknor leads the Sun Belt in total digs (254), which is sixth-most in Division I and her 5.08 digs per set is second-best in the league and 25thnationally. Her efforts headline an A-State defense that leads the nation in total digs (899) while ranking 12th in digs per set as a unit (17.98). In her career, she ranks second among active SBC players in total digs (1,706) and digs per set (4.69), while moving up to fourth in school history in career digs.

A-State begins Sun Belt Conference action this week, traveling to the Carolinas for matches at Appalachian State (Fri., 5:30 p.m. CT) and Coastal Carolina (Sun., 11 a.m. CT). Friday’s contest in Boone, N.C., will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

