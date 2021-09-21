Energy Alert
New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Craighead County

Crop opens in complex previously named Caraway Medical Center
Crop opens in complex previously named Caraway Medical Center
By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crop, formally known as Miss Co, finally opened its doors in Craighead county Monday.

After moving from Osceola to Jonesboro, the dispensary had a name change.

It took months of making sure their new location met requirements from the Medical Marijuana Commission before they could get to an opening date.

“But just really really hopeful that we can that we can help people and serve the community of multiple communities that are around here obviously all the smaller communities,” said General Manager of the dispensary, Chase Gist.

Soon after their approval to move, we spoke with Casey Castleberry, the attorney for the dispensary.

He explained the move to Jonesboro as a way to better serve patients.

Gist said this is where most of their patients live.

“Because Jonesboro is kind of the medical hub of northeast Arkansas we thought we could better serve the majority of patients if we were here,” said Gist.

Since they received their first approval to open in Mississippi county, they are still willing to serve patients in that area.

“We feel a little bit of loyalty there because that’s where we got our first approval,” said Gist. “And we certainly didn’t want to leave them feeling like now they had to drive, you know, a long way to come to.”

They are offering those residents free delivery.

Crop is now the 5th dispensary in Zone 3.

Five dispensaries in a zone are the most that can operate according to the Medical Marijuana Commission.

There was a soft opening on Monday for employees to get familiar with serving patients. They officially open to the public on Tuesday.

