Sept. 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Showers and storms are likely today as a cold front moves across Region 8. Thanks to the cloud and rain, most probably stay in the 70′s!

Behind the front, drier air arrives and knocks the temperatures into the 70′s for highs and 40′s and 50′s for lows! No more rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

The weekend is looking nice with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Highs start to return to the 80s by the weekend, but at least we keep the low humidity.

Meteorologist Zach Holder is keeping an eye on the radar and will help you plan your daily drive.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office asks you to be on the lookout for a man who escaped from a deputy while being escorted from the courthouse to the county jail.

The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office is investigating complaints made by people in Trumann. According to some residents, water bills have gone up, some by hundreds of dollars.

More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment at a Texas border town, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response.

A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law all but dared supporters of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure to try making an early example of him by filing a lawsuit — and by Monday, two people obliged.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.