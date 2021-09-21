Energy Alert
Sheriff: Man escapes from deputy

Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4...
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4 p.m. Monday after being sentenced for 120 days in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a probation violation original charge burglary 2nd degree.(Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office asks you to be on the lookout for a man who escaped from a deputy while being escorted from the courthouse to the county jail.

Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4 p.m. Monday after being sentenced to 120 days in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a probation violation original charge burglary 2nd degree.

Stewart was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

If you see Stewart, you’re asked to contact law enforcement.

