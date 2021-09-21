Sheriff: Man escapes from deputy

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office asks you to be on the lookout for a man who escaped from a deputy while being escorted from the courthouse to the county jail.

Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4 p.m. Monday after being sentenced to 120 days in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a probation violation original charge burglary 2nd degree.

Stewart was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

If you see Stewart, you’re asked to contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.