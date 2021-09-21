Energy Alert
Silver Alert issued for missing Jonesboro woman

The woman has been missing since Monday morning.
The woman has been missing since Monday morning.(Arkansas State Police)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police activated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Paulette Syble Owens, 64, has been missing since Monday morning around 11 a.m.

Police say she disappeared from 2704 Nix Lane and was last seen wearing a blue nightgown with yellow fibers.

She has brown, wavy hair with hazel eyes

She’s 5-foot 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know where she is, call the Jonesboro Police Department at (870) 935-5551.

