Silver Alert issued for missing Jonesboro woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police activated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Paulette Syble Owens, 64, has been missing since Monday morning around 11 a.m.

Police say she disappeared from 2704 Nix Lane and was last seen wearing a blue nightgown with yellow fibers.

She has brown, wavy hair with hazel eyes

She’s 5-foot 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know where she is, call the Jonesboro Police Department at (870) 935-5551.

