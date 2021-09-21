Energy Alert
Water woes: many people see jump on water bill

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office is investigating complaints made by people in Trumann. According to some residents, water bills have gone up, some by hundreds of dollars.

“Went up substantially, I mean like three times what it normally is. They came out for a three-day reading, and there was no leak. It’s unexplainable. They’re not telling us what’s going on,” said Stephanie Vincent.

Stephanie Vincent said she called Trumann Water Works as soon as she got her bill. She was charged $79.81 in August. September’s bill is $220, a $141 increase.

“I would appreciate the answers,” said Stephanie Vincent.

Stephanie Vincent is not the only one confused by her bill.

“When I ask for an explanation as to how I used 38 thousand gallons of water, they can’t give me an explanation,” said Dillon Vincent.

Dillon Vincent lives across the street from Stephanie. His bill was just over $55 in August. In September, it’s over $232, a $177 increase.

“It’s me, my wife, my son, and they’re saying I’ve used 38 thousand gallons, and I mean there’s just no way,” said Vincent.

Region 8 News has received many calls from people asking why they have seen a bill increase. Other residents who want to be anonymous sent us bills showing increases anywhere from over $200 to $40.

“The people that can’t really afford it, I mean, it’s just making it hard on them,” said Vincent.

The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office released this statement:

The Arkansas Attorney General’s office has received complaints about issues with Trumann Water Works’ billing. Attorney General Rutledge urges consumers to file a complaint by visiting arkansasAG.gov or call 800-482-8982

Region 8 News reached out to Trumann Water Works, and they said, “We have procedures in place, no comment.” We tried asking how many complaints they’ve received and were told all questions should be directed to the City of Trumann Mayor’s Office.

Mayor Barbara Lewallen also said, “no comment.”

