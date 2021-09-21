Energy Alert
Woman celebrates 107 trips around the sun

By Nicole Griffith and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Woodrow Wilson was president when Vanesta Gray was born in 1914, and gas was only 20 cents.

Gray told KOLN when she woke up Thursday, she almost had nearly forgotten it was her birthday – her 107th birthday to be exact.

“I’ve enjoyed all of my years,” Gray said. “I hope I get to see another one or two.”

Gray’s sister-in-law Wilma Baugous lives one floor above her Van Dorn Villa apartment and showered the birthday girl with balloons, flowers and cards.

“Every year has been special that we can celebrate another milestone,” Baugous said.

Born in 1914, Gray is the second child of six, a mother and a grandmother. She was born on a farm in northeast Nebraska and grew up during the depression.

“We didn’t know it was the depression because all of our friends were in the same boat,” Gray said. “We did what we had to do... kept working hard.”

Each year on her birthday, Gray asks for only one thing: just one more year.

“I hope I can have one more birthday,” she said. “That’s what I ask for every birthday.”

Gray said she didn’t have the secret to a long and successful life but added making sure to sleep well and think of others before yourself.

Gray moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in the 1980s. She enjoys Huskers football and Royals baseball.

Copyright 2021 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

