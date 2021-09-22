Energy Alert
3rd round winners announced for MO VIP drawing

The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.

Cash prize winners in southeast Missouri include:

  • Kimberly Bolin - Dexter
  • Carlos Emerson - Poplar Bluff
  • Carrie-Emily Griffard - Ste. Genevieve
  • Patricia Larue - Van Buren
  • Leslie Lott - Portageville
  • Alisha Obermann - Scott City
  • Amber Prunty - Dexter
  • Sheila Risner - Thayer
  • Jeffrey Romines - Bonne Terre
  • Stacey Starnes - Oran
  • Torey Tice - Kennett
  • Ty Tucker - Sikeston
  • Hank Warren - Jackson

You can click here for the full list of winners from all three rounds.

You can find a full list of scholarship winners here.

At the time of the drawing on Sept. 10, a total of 607,671 entries were received.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com.

Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall.

A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to a total of 800 adults (18 and up), and 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

Once a Missourian enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once.

The next drawing will take place Friday, Sept. 24, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

The deadline for the fifth and final drawing is 11:59 p.m. on October 6.

