Batesville salon raises money for grieving family

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Jordan Ottaway lost his life in a tragic UTV accident on Saturday in Sulphur Rock.

So a Batesville salon held a fundraiser on Tuesday to help his grieving family.

Those inside Blush Boutique and Spa have had a special connection with the Ottaway family for years.

“I know a lot of the Ottaway family and we feel like they’re a family,” said Brooke Clark, the owner of Blush’s spa. “This is a very close knit community.”

It’s why the business is extending its arms to the family, donating proceeds from waxes and sales to help them make ends meet.

“Nobody’s waiting around,” said Jenine Ottaway, Jordan’s sister-in-law. “Everybody knows there’s a need and is just jumping on that, and I just hope people remember that that need is going to continue. It’s not just right now.”

Jordan Ottaway is survived by his wife, Brittany, a COVID nurse who is expecting another child.

“Our primary goal is to make sure that Jordan’s babies are taken care of,” said Kayla House, a friend of Brittany Ottaway. “Because, he left three kids here and one on the way. They deserve to be taken care of. And so we just want to support them and take some load off of Brittany.”(SOT) Ottaway

“Jordan was such a good dad and such a good provider that was his main role was to make sure those kids are taken care of,” Ottaway said. “And now that he’s not able to do that. That’s our place now. That’s the community’s place. That’s the family’s place.”

Donations are being taken to help Brittany Ottaway and her family through this rough time. They can be made in several different ways, with a memorial fund set up at First Community Bank.

