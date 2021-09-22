Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Batesville salon raises money for grieving family

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Jordan Ottaway lost his life in a tragic UTV accident on Saturday in Sulphur Rock.

So a Batesville salon held a fundraiser on Tuesday to help his grieving family.

Those inside Blush Boutique and Spa have had a special connection with the Ottaway family for years.

“I know a lot of the Ottaway family and we feel like they’re a family,” said Brooke Clark, the owner of Blush’s spa. “This is a very close knit community.”

It’s why the business is extending its arms to the family, donating proceeds from waxes and sales to help them make ends meet.

“Nobody’s waiting around,” said Jenine Ottaway, Jordan’s sister-in-law. “Everybody knows there’s a need and is just jumping on that, and I just hope people remember that that need is going to continue. It’s not just right now.”

Jordan Ottaway is survived by his wife, Brittany, a COVID nurse who is expecting another child.

“Our primary goal is to make sure that Jordan’s babies are taken care of,” said Kayla House, a friend of Brittany Ottaway. “Because, he left three kids here and one on the way. They deserve to be taken care of. And so we just want to support them and take some load off of Brittany.”(SOT) Ottaway

“Jordan was such a good dad and such a good provider that was his main role was to make sure those kids are taken care of,” Ottaway said. “And now that he’s not able to do that. That’s our place now. That’s the community’s place. That’s the family’s place.”

Donations are being taken to help Brittany Ottaway and her family through this rough time. They can be made in several different ways, with a memorial fund set up at First Community Bank.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pocahontas woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle passenger dies following crash
Sexual Assault-second degree (9/17)
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
Bus crash under investigation
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman

Latest News

The Piggott Community Hospital (PCH) does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. They say...
Hospital does not require vaccine, a big factor being staffing shortages
A Walnut Ridge woman is concerned about a scheduled power outage for herself and others.
Scheduled Entergy outage causes concern for elderly
The center has been open since 2020, but finally had its grand opening after delaying due to...
UACCB hold ribbon-cutting for Workforce Training Center
Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Controversial resolutions die in city committee