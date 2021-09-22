Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

BBB warns of text messages offering special deals

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you suspect a text, email, or call is a scam, report it on the BBB’s Scam Tracker.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau says people are getting a lot of text messages with various offers that aren’t real. Jo-Ann Deal with the BBB says it’s important that you don’t click on tempting offers before doing your research.

Deal says scammers will often impersonate well-known companies claiming that you can get a discount or a free item, sometimes due to the pandemic. If you click the link, it can take you to a malicious site that looks exactly like the real company’s site and that’s when they can get your personal information and get access to your payment methods. Here are some examples that have been reported to the BBB.

  • “COVID-19 REFUND. VERIZON COMPANY is giving out $950 to all users of our Verizon service, If yes kindly text your Verizon”
  • “Due to the pandemic, Hulu is giving everyone a free 1-year subscription to help you stay at home. Get yours here [link].

Deal says it’s a good idea to confirm deals directly with the company before you give out any of your payment or personal info. She says it’s also a good idea to install antivirus software on your computers and mobile devices to avoid getting so many messages.

If you think something is a scam, you can report it to the BBB’s Scam Tracker. This information can be used to help other people avoid scams. The latest BBB Scam Tracker reports mention Hulu, Netflix, and Verizon, but you are advised to watch out for scammers impersonating other companies too because scammers like to switch it up, the BBB says.

You can meet with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana at their office on North 18th Street in Monroe. Call the office at (318) 387-4600 to make an appointment or to get more information.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
Bus crash under investigation
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman
UAMS
Researchers in Arkansas believe they may have figured out what causes long haul COVID-19
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4...
Sheriff: Man escapes from deputy

Latest News

Trumann police investigating a shots-fired call Tuesday say they discovered a cache of weapons.
Police discover ‘arsenal of firearms’
Officers recovered the package and said it contained 446 grams of a mixture or substance...
Calif. man sentenced to 20 years in prison for mailing meth to southeast Mo.
Memphis Zoo officials
WATCH: Memphis Zoo addresses COVID-19
Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual...
Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area