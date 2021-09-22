Energy Alert
Controversial resolutions die in city committee

Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Resolutions that would designate Jonesboro as a pro-life and a pro-health care freedom city failed before making it to the full city council.

Jonesboro City Alderman Bobby Long sponsored the resolutions that went before the Public Services Committee on Tuesday.

The first resolution heard would have asked the council to declare the city as a Pro-Life City, which is allowed under Act 392. That’s a law passed by the Arkansas General Assembly this past session that allows a city to declare itself pro-life.

During the meeting, Long wanted to make comments about the resolution. Before any discussion about the resolution could take place, a motion to send the resolution to the full council had to be made and seconded by another committee member.

Long made the motion to forward the resolution to the full council, but no other member seconded the motion, causing the resolution to die in the committee.

The second resolution, also sponsored by Long, would have said the city believes in the freedom of healthcare freedoms and the freedom of choice when it came to vaccine mandates.

It would urge the city to ask state lawmakers to write and pass a law banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including by employers whether they are a governmental or private entity.

Long also made a motion to forward that resolution to the full city council, but it did not receive a second either, killing it in the committee phase.

For and against both the pro-life and healthcare freedom, many residents wrote emails to Long and the city council on the issues before the meeting.

After that resolution failed, the committee adjourned.

