COVID-19 impacts week five of high school football

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - High school football games around Region 8 have been canceled due to COVID-19.

According to the Osceola School District, their game against Corning has been due to COVID cases on Corning’s team.

Seminole fans, we have bad news….the Osceola VS Corning Sr. High Football game scheduled for Friday September 24th has... Posted by Seminole Nation on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

The Bobcats played Salem last Friday. As of now, Salem’s conference matchup at Riverview is still on.

Osceola will travel to play Piggott Friday, October 1.

If any other cancellations occur, we will update this post.

