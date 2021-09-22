Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID-19 impacts week five of high school football

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - High school football games around Region 8 have been canceled due to COVID-19.

According to the Osceola School District, their game against Corning has been due to COVID cases on Corning’s team.

Seminole fans, we have bad news….the Osceola VS Corning Sr. High Football game scheduled for Friday September 24th has...

Posted by Seminole Nation on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

The Bobcats played Salem last Friday. As of now, Salem’s conference matchup at Riverview is still on.

Osceola will travel to play Piggott Friday, October 1.

If any other cancellations occur, we will update this post.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
Bus crash under investigation
Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual...
Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman
UAMS
Researchers in Arkansas believe they may have figured out what causes long haul COVID-19

Latest News

Jaguars prepare to face Marked Tree in FFN Game of the Week
2021 FFN Game of the Week preview: McCrory prepares for trip to Marked Tree
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night (9/24/21)
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
2021 FFN Game of the Week preview: McCrory at Marked Tree
Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps pitches against Tennessee in the ninth inning of an NCAA college...
Kevin Kopps nominated for 91st AAU Sullivan Award