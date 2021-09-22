COVID-19 impacts week five of high school football
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - High school football games around Region 8 have been canceled due to COVID-19.
According to the Osceola School District, their game against Corning has been due to COVID cases on Corning’s team.
The Bobcats played Salem last Friday. As of now, Salem’s conference matchup at Riverview is still on.
Osceola will travel to play Piggott Friday, October 1.
If any other cancellations occur, we will update this post.
