JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews with City Water & Light Jonesboro are responding to a power outage off of N. Airport Rd.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time. (https://www.jonesborocwl.org/)

There are 89 customers being affected this morning.

We don’t know the cause of the outage and don’t know yet when power will be restored.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.