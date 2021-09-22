Man accused of threatening to ‘bury’ hammer in woman’s head

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to bury a hammer in a woman’s head.

A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge 53-year-old Edward Lee Thurman with aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, and third-degree battery.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Sept. 5, officers responded to a disturbance on Griffin Street. When they arrived, the victim said Thurman accused them of stealing money from him.

“Thurman punched the victim twice in the mouth, causing pain and swelling,” the court document stated. “Thurman then picked up a hammer, swung it at the victim, and stated that he was going to bury the hammer in the victim’s head.”

Once he learned that someone had called 911, Thurman ran from the home.

Police arrested him on Sept. 20 and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond awaiting arraignment.

