Memphis Zoo animals may soon get COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo leaders discussed COVID-19 testing and vaccines with their animals Tuesday.

Senior Veterinarian Felicia Knightly says the zoo’s great apes are at the top of the list to receive the vaccine due to their relation to human beings. But she also says there are no studies out yet that say whether a COVID-19 vaccine would be effective in certain species of animals.

“For us, we are taking it very cautiously. The last thing we want to have happen is to have either something go awry where we have a bad result and also I think it needs to be very carefully thought through,” said Knightly.

She says she thinks it would be a good idea to get samples of the animals before and after vaccination to get the full scope of the effect it has.

Knightly says the Memphis Zoo does not routinely test for the virus. Some animals are asymptomatic, others have mild symptoms and animals with preexisting conditions have a harder time.

“We are watching very vigilantly, every single day,” said Knightly. “Our keepers are still protecting our animals through sanitation, through PPE such as masks and gloves -- diet preparation is extremely important.”

As of now, none of the animals at the Memphis Zoo have been vaccinated but if the zoo should decide to, its animal collection will receive the vaccine from the manufacturer that’s manufacturing it specifically for animals.

