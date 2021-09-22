Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphis Zoo animals may soon get COVID-19 vaccine

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo leaders discussed COVID-19 testing and vaccines with their animals Tuesday.

Senior Veterinarian Felicia Knightly says the zoo’s great apes are at the top of the list to receive the vaccine due to their relation to human beings. But she also says there are no studies out yet that say whether a COVID-19 vaccine would be effective in certain species of animals.

“For us, we are taking it very cautiously. The last thing we want to have happen is to have either something go awry where we have a bad result and also I think it needs to be very carefully thought through,” said Knightly.

She says she thinks it would be a good idea to get samples of the animals before and after vaccination to get the full scope of the effect it has.

Knightly says the Memphis Zoo does not routinely test for the virus. Some animals are asymptomatic, others have mild symptoms and animals with preexisting conditions have a harder time.

“We are watching very vigilantly, every single day,” said Knightly. “Our keepers are still protecting our animals through sanitation, through PPE such as masks and gloves -- diet preparation is extremely important.”

As of now, none of the animals at the Memphis Zoo have been vaccinated but if the zoo should decide to, its animal collection will receive the vaccine from the manufacturer that’s manufacturing it specifically for animals.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
Bus crash under investigation
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman
UAMS
Researchers in Arkansas believe they may have figured out what causes long haul COVID-19
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4...
Sheriff: Man escapes from deputy

Latest News

Memphis Zoo officials
WATCH: Memphis Zoo addresses COVID-19
The Piggott Community Hospital (PCH) does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. They say...
Hospital does not require vaccine, a big factor being staffing shortages
Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Controversial resolutions die in city committee
Hospital does not require vaccine
Hospital does not require vaccine, a big factor being staffing shortages