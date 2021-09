Tuesday’s slate was headlined by a crosstown battle between Jonesboro & Nettleton.

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/21/21)

Jonesboro 3, Nettleton 0

Valley View 3, Trumann 0

Westside 3, Blytheville 0

Brookland 3, Highland 0

Paragould 3, Searcy 0

Marion 3, Batesville 1

Rose Bud 3, Midland 1

Manila 3, Newport 0

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.