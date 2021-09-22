Police discover ‘arsenal of firearms’

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigating a shots-fired call Tuesday say they discovered a cache of weapons.

While working the overnight hours of Sept. 21, Trumann police responded to a report of shots fired on Harrison Street.

Officers arrested two people, who have yet to be identified, then obtained a search warrant for the home, according to a news release.

During their “thorough investigation,” Sgt. Jason Thomas and Officers Zach Fleming and Jonathan Penney reportedly found “an arsenal of firearms,” including at least one that had been stolen.

The two suspects are being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving.

Trumann police investigating a shots-fired call Tuesday say they discovered a cache of weapons. (Trumann Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.