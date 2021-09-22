Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police discover ‘arsenal of firearms’

Trumann police investigating a shots-fired call Tuesday say they discovered a cache of weapons.
Trumann police investigating a shots-fired call Tuesday say they discovered a cache of weapons.(Trumann Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigating a shots-fired call Tuesday say they discovered a cache of weapons.

While working the overnight hours of Sept. 21, Trumann police responded to a report of shots fired on Harrison Street.

Officers arrested two people, who have yet to be identified, then obtained a search warrant for the home, according to a news release.

During their “thorough investigation,” Sgt. Jason Thomas and Officers Zach Fleming and Jonathan Penney reportedly found “an arsenal of firearms,” including at least one that had been stolen.

The two suspects are being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving.

Trumann police investigating a shots-fired call Tuesday say they discovered a cache of weapons.
Trumann police investigating a shots-fired call Tuesday say they discovered a cache of weapons.(Trumann Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
Bus crash under investigation
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman
UAMS
Researchers in Arkansas believe they may have figured out what causes long haul COVID-19
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4...
Sheriff: Man escapes from deputy

Latest News

Officers recovered the package and said it contained 446 grams of a mixture or substance...
Calif. man sentenced to 20 years in prison for mailing meth to southeast Mo.
Memphis Zoo officials
WATCH: Memphis Zoo addresses COVID-19
The BBB warns people to be careful when they get text messages offering special deals.
BBB warns of text messages offering special deals
Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual...
Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area