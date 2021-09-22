Police: Home shot up with kids inside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police want to know who opened fire on a Jonesboro home with children inside.

According to the initial incident report, the shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, on Mary Jane Drive.

Officers reported finding three bullet holes in the metal window frame, a window, and the siding. They found a fourth bullet hole in the north wall of the home.

At least two children and a woman were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

The report provided no details on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.