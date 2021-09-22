Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Scheduled Entergy outage causes concern for elderly

A Walnut Ridge woman is concerned about a scheduled power outage for herself and others.
A Walnut Ridge woman is concerned about a scheduled power outage for herself and others.(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Entergy Arkansas power outage scheduled for sometime next week during the overnight hours is causing concern for one Walnut Ridge woman who considers power to be her lifeline.

“I wear oxygen and I also sleep with a CPAP machine,” Nancy Brannon said.

Brannon told Region 8 News she received a text from Entergy on Friday, which caused her to think about other people who live with her at Walnut Ridge Manor, who may have medical equipment that runs off electricity.

She mentioned that some older people may not be good with technology, so they may not get updates about scheduled interruptions, so it’s possible “they can get up in the middle of the night and fall and hurt themselves.”

Brannon added there should be a different way to communicate to those who cannot receive text messages, saying that a “memo” should be attached to their bill.

Region 8 News contacted Entergy Arkansas to learn the outage was scheduled to happen Tuesday night; however, it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Entergy communication specialist Brandi Hinkle says customers need to indicate they have a special need for electricity to accommodate them during outages.

“We can give a priority and say we have two neighborhoods that are out, we know neighborhood A has three people who have medical equipment, that’s going to become to priority,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle added that Entergy tries not to have power interruptions unless they have had to for repairs and upgrades.

If you are an Entergy customer and need help with updating information on your account, you can call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pocahontas woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle passenger dies following crash
Sexual Assault-second degree (9/17)
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
Bus crash under investigation
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman

Latest News

The Piggott Community Hospital (PCH) does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. They say...
Hospital does not require vaccine, a big factor being staffing shortages
The center has been open since 2020, but finally had its grand opening after delaying due to...
UACCB hold ribbon-cutting for Workforce Training Center
Salon helps the grieving family.
Batesville salon raises money for grieving family
Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Controversial resolutions die in city committee