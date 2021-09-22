Scheduled Entergy outage causes concern for elderly

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Entergy Arkansas power outage scheduled for sometime next week during the overnight hours is causing concern for one Walnut Ridge woman who considers power to be her lifeline.

“I wear oxygen and I also sleep with a CPAP machine,” Nancy Brannon said.

Brannon told Region 8 News she received a text from Entergy on Friday, which caused her to think about other people who live with her at Walnut Ridge Manor, who may have medical equipment that runs off electricity.

She mentioned that some older people may not be good with technology, so they may not get updates about scheduled interruptions, so it’s possible “they can get up in the middle of the night and fall and hurt themselves.”

Brannon added there should be a different way to communicate to those who cannot receive text messages, saying that a “memo” should be attached to their bill.

Region 8 News contacted Entergy Arkansas to learn the outage was scheduled to happen Tuesday night; however, it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Entergy communication specialist Brandi Hinkle says customers need to indicate they have a special need for electricity to accommodate them during outages.

“We can give a priority and say we have two neighborhoods that are out, we know neighborhood A has three people who have medical equipment, that’s going to become to priority,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle added that Entergy tries not to have power interruptions unless they have had to for repairs and upgrades.

If you are an Entergy customer and need help with updating information on your account, you can call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.