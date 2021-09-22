Sept. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

There’s no heat or humidity this year on the first day of fall. Instead, we’ll be in the 50s this morning, warming only into the 70s.

Northerly winds will still be a little breezy this afternoon.

40s are possible Thursday and Friday morning as temperatures hit their lowest point over the next week.

70s become 80s as we head into the weekend, and we may be back near 90 next week.

No humidity or rain chances, though! The next 7 days look very dry.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning commute forecast.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A Pine Bluff city employee is speaking out for the first time on allegations that he and another coworker are being mistreated and possibly discriminated against at work.

Resolutions that would designate Jonesboro as a pro-life and a pro-health care freedom city failed before making it to the full city council.

The Jonesboro City County tackled an issue of great concern to district court judges: safety.

The Piggott Community Hospital (PCH) does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. They say being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision.

One Arkansas father says getting his twin sons vaccinated will allow them to return to critical full-time therapy.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.