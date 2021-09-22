Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sept. 22: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

There’s no heat or humidity this year on the first day of fall. Instead, we’ll be in the 50s this morning, warming only into the 70s.

Northerly winds will still be a little breezy this afternoon.

40s are possible Thursday and Friday morning as temperatures hit their lowest point over the next week.

70s become 80s as we head into the weekend, and we may be back near 90 next week.

No humidity or rain chances, though! The next 7 days look very dry.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning commute forecast.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A Pine Bluff city employee is speaking out for the first time on allegations that he and another coworker are being mistreated and possibly discriminated against at work.

Resolutions that would designate Jonesboro as a pro-life and a pro-health care freedom city failed before making it to the full city council.

The Jonesboro City County tackled an issue of great concern to district court judges: safety.

The Piggott Community Hospital (PCH) does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. They say being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision.

One Arkansas father says getting his twin sons vaccinated will allow them to return to critical full-time therapy.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
Bus crash under investigation
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman
UAMS
Researchers in Arkansas believe they may have figured out what causes long haul COVID-19
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4...
Sheriff: Man escapes from deputy

Latest News

Over 180 lineman from Arkansas are back in Louisiana
Lineman shares Ida recovery efforts: ‘Everything was destroyed’
Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Controversial resolutions die in city committee
Lineman shares hurricane recovery experience
Lineman shares Ida recovery efforts: ‘Everything was destroyed’
Two resolutions die in committee
Controversial resolutions die in city committee
Power outage concerns woman
Scheduled Entergy outage causes concern for elderly