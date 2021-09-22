Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are investigating after a body was found in the Hightower community.

Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual Tuesday morning.

Cook added the scene was about 2 miles west of Interstate-55.

At this time, investigators believed the person crashed his truck into a tree and they don’t suspect foul play.

The individual’s name has not been released, but Sheriff Cook said they had been missing since Sep. 12.

The body will be sent to the state crime lab to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.