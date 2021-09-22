Energy Alert
Southeast Missouri State University to distribute COVID-19 relief funds to students

The pandemic has caused many financial disruptions for students pursuing a higher education, but some relief is on the way.
The pandemic has caused many financial disruptions for students pursuing a higher education, but some relief is on the way.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The pandemic has caused many financial disruptions for students pursuing a higher education, but some relief is on the way.

Southeast Missouri State University will distribute more than $10 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief funds directly to students.

“I think it’s amazing that they are able to share this money with the students,” said student Ashton Lane.

Ashton Lane is a student at Southeast Missouri State University. He is talking about the COVID-19 relief money.

“We’re really excited to have this opportunity to directly impact the students,” saud Matthew Kearney, director of student financial services.

Matthew Kearney helps with student financial aid.

“Our students have been impacted by COVID pretty significantly, whether it’s directly for them or a lot of times their families because we do have students on campus that either have families of their own, they have children or spouses and they’ve been affected with loss of jobs or additional expenses,” said Kearney.

The university is awarding the additional money based on the number of credit hours and the financial need. The money will be helpful to those students who are in need.

“I know a lot of people that actually have jobs and lost it that actually go here. Many of them can’t even pay their own SEMO bills, many can’t even pay for their apartment, so seeing that that’s actually really cool,” said student Luke Skyles said.

Kearny said the university wants students to know there are people who care about what they’re going through and are willing to help.

“Our goal at Southeast is to provide affordable and equitable opportunities to education and this is just another way, another stream of funding to be able to do that and to really impact our students in a really positive way,” said Kearney.

“Honestly, it’s hard paying tuition so it’s very helpful to all of us that are trying to get through college,” Lane said.

The university will begin distributing the funds directly to students starting on Wednesday, September 22.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

