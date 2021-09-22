Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.

Luchiano Lewis was accused of holding Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Lewis, now 16, downplayed his role in the attack in court Tuesday, saying he didn’t know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day.

An attorney for the other 14-year-old charged said he was not surprised Lewis minimized his involvement to place blame on his client.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
Bus crash under investigation
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman
UAMS
Researchers in Arkansas believe they may have figured out what causes long haul COVID-19
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4...
Sheriff: Man escapes from deputy

Latest News

Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Missing Indigenous women's cases need attention, groups say
Over 180 lineman from Arkansas are back in Louisiana
Lineman shares Ida recovery efforts: ‘Everything was destroyed’
Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Controversial resolutions die in city committee
Lineman shares hurricane recovery experience
Lineman shares Ida recovery efforts: ‘Everything was destroyed’