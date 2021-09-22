Energy Alert
UACCB hold ribbon-cutting for Workforce Training Center

The center has been open since 2020, but finally had its grand opening after delaying due to...
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A brand new center devoted to helping college students prepare for the workforce has opened up in Batesville.

According to the college, the Workforce Training Center is a state-of-the-art technical training facility that simulates the environments of workplaces.

“So the workforce training center of designed to train the modern workforce for the specific industries in the independence county area and the surrounding regions,” said Zach Harber, the vice-chancellor of student affairs at UACCB. “We offer a wide variety of programs everything from welding HVAC, to megatronics, machining and industrial maintenance.”

The center isn’t just open to traditional college students, as people of all ages are encouraged to participate through full-length classes or short-term certificate programs.

