Advertisement

USDA extends Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program deadline

(Source: USDA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KAIT) - Livestock producers who’ve suffered losses due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA is extending the deadline for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program through Oct. 12; the program provides payments to producers “for losses of livestock or poultry depopulated March 1, 2020 through Dec. 26, 2020.”

Livestock eligible includes swine, chickens and turkeys.

For more details on how to apply visit this link.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

