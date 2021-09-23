Arkansas man pleads guilty to assaulting flight attendant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a flight attendant on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Little Rock last year.

Leon Anderson, 40, of Maumelle, pleaded guilty Wednesday to interfering with a flight attendant, federal prosecutors said. They said he grabbed a flight attendant several times during the February 2020 flight and made inappropriate sexual comments to him.

The flight attendant notified the captain, who notified law enforcement.

Anderson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced.

