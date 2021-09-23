Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas man pleads guilty to assaulting flight attendant

An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a flight attendant on a flight from Charlotte,...
An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a flight attendant on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Little Rock last year.(pexels.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a flight attendant on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Little Rock last year.

Leon Anderson, 40, of Maumelle, pleaded guilty Wednesday to interfering with a flight attendant, federal prosecutors said. They said he grabbed a flight attendant several times during the February 2020 flight and made inappropriate sexual comments to him.

The flight attendant notified the captain, who notified law enforcement.

Anderson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual...
Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area
Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy, girl
A crash in Lawrence County left one person injured and another dead.
One killed, another injured in crash
Child, driver killed in van crash
Logan Heath Murray
Man accused of murder released on bond

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy, girl
Child, driver killed in van crash
Investigators with TAPD were called to the scene and are currently working all leads. The case...
Texarkana Police need help identifying suspected car used in homicide