Batesville man convicted of conspiring to murder federal witness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal jury found two drug dealers guilty Tuesday of their actions that led to the killing of a federal informant.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Samuel Sherman, 38, of Batesville, was arrested in May 2016 for selling meth to Susan Cooper.

Cooper was an informant for law enforcement.

Sherman was later released and allowed to work as an informant, but he had not given officials enough information to help his case.

Investigators say they have evidence that shows on September 2016, Sherman found out he was facing a federal prison sentence and called Don Smith, 38, of Malvern.

Smith had sold drugs to Rachael Cooper, who was Susan’s sister-in-law and during the investigation, officials found Smith set up for a drug deal with Susan through Rachael.

Rachael told investigators she picked up Susan and drove her to meet Smith for the deal.

“Rachael testified at trial that as they waited, she heard a gunshot followed by Susan crying out, “I’m shot—get me out of here!” Rachael jumped in the driver’s seat and saw Smith shoot Susan several more times. Smith pulled Susan from the truck as Rachael sped away,” the news release stated.

Investigators added that Susan Cooper’s body had been missing for a year and a half.

A witness later came forward and admitted that Smith asked for help to bury the body.

That witness took investigators to the location of Cooper’s body.

Investigators initially charged Smith and Sherman in September 2019 in connection with Susan Cooper’s death.

“The conviction of Sherman and Smith sends a clear message to all who conspire to commit murder in our district: we will work together with our federal, state, and local and law enforcement partners to see that anyone involved in this type of horrific crime is brought to justice. This case highlights the impact multiple agencies can have when they join forces,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jarad Harper.

The news release said the statutory penalty for conspiracy to cause witness tampering resulting in death is life imprisonment, as is the penalty for witness tampering resulting in death. Neither Smith nor Sherman will be eligible for release.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.