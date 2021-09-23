Energy Alert
Child, driver killed in van crash

(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A child and a bus driver died when their van collided with another vehicle.

A representative with STARS Academy of Batesville stated that one of its “precious children” and a bus driver died when a Medicaid Transport van collided with another vehicle early Thursday morning on Highway 167.

The driver and a child were killed. Another child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock with critical injuries.

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers to all families that lost loved ones,” the statement read. “According to Arkansas State Police, the Medicaid Transport van was not at fault.”

It is with profound sadness we communicate a tragic event that has impacted STARS Academy and our STARS Community. A...

Posted by STARS Academy on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Region 8 News has requested more information on the crash from Arkansas State Police and will add it to this story when it becomes available.

