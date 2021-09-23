Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations average $75,000

By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Contracting COVID-19 can cost you a lot.

Nonprofit group Fair Health released its new analysis of insurance claims and found the average bill for COVID patients in the hospital is about $75,000.

The number jumps tremendously if there are any complexities – use of ventilators or days in an intensive care unit. Those cases cost four times more, averaging more than $300,000.

The nonprofit found even if you are not admitted into the hospital, you could pay hundreds of dollars or more to cover things like lab work, radiology and cardiography procedures.

According to Fair Health, patients with insurance pay an average of about $1,000 for that sort of visit, while uninsured patients frequently pay more than $2,500.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual...
Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area
Logan Heath Murray
Man accused of murder released on bond
Trumann police investigating a shots-fired call Tuesday say they discovered a cache of weapons.
Police discover ‘arsenal of firearms’
The Piggott Community Hospital (PCH) does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. They say...
Hospital does not require vaccine, a big factor being staffing shortages
Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning along I-555 in Jonesboro.
Multi-vehicle crash slows down morning commute

Latest News

Investigators with TAPD were called to the scene and are currently working all leads. The case...
Texarkana Police need help identifying suspected car used in homicide
Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC advisers to decide on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail