Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sunny and Dry Into the Weekend

September 23rd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dry weather and air continue into the weekend. Temperatures will be a little cool this morning and Friday morning as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s. Highs stay into the 70s reaching the 80s by the weekend. Highs start to get closer to 90 early next week as a warmer pattern nudges in from the west. Humidity stays low helping keep things a little more comfortable. Overnight temperatures start rising into the 60s next week as well. Long-range data has less than half an inch of rain for most of the state over the next 15 days. Something to monitor as we head into a La Nina winter which typically means drier weather for us. Abnormally dry and small pockets of moderate dry continue to pop up across the state.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual...
Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area
Logan Heath Murray
Man accused of murder released on bond
The Piggott Community Hospital (PCH) does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. They say...
Hospital does not require vaccine, a big factor being staffing shortages
Trumann police investigating a shots-fired call Tuesday say they discovered a cache of weapons.
Police discover ‘arsenal of firearms’
A Northeast Arkansas man who bilked the federal government out of thousands of COVID-19 relief...
Snowbird Bob owner sentenced to prison

Latest News

Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (9/22/2021)
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (9/22/2021)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (9/22)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (9/22)
Over 180 lineman from Arkansas are back in Louisiana
Lineman shares Ida recovery efforts: ‘Everything was destroyed’
Cooler temperatures to start the day
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast