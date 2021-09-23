Sunny and Dry Into the Weekend

Dry weather and air continue into the weekend. Temperatures will be a little cool this morning and Friday morning as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s. Highs stay into the 70s reaching the 80s by the weekend. Highs start to get closer to 90 early next week as a warmer pattern nudges in from the west. Humidity stays low helping keep things a little more comfortable. Overnight temperatures start rising into the 60s next week as well. Long-range data has less than half an inch of rain for most of the state over the next 15 days. Something to monitor as we head into a La Nina winter which typically means drier weather for us. Abnormally dry and small pockets of moderate dry continue to pop up across the state.

