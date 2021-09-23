Football Friday Night (9/24/21)
Week 5 of Football Friday Night marks the start of conference play. Our Game of the Week is a 2A-3 matchup. 3-1 McCrory travels to Poinsett County to face 2-1 Marked Tree. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Don Lovell Memorial Field. Logan Whaley previewed both teams, you can watch it here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - September 24th, 2021
Game of the Week: McCrory at Marked Tree
El Dorado at Jonesboro
Batesville at Nettleton
Valley View at Paragould
Brookland at Wynne
Westside at Trumann
Pocahontas at Rivercrest
Marion at West Memphis
Harrisburg at Hoxie
Piggott at Manila
FFN Overtime: Newport at Melbourne
FFN Overtime: Stuttgart at Southside
