Football Friday Night (9/24/21)

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Week 5 of Football Friday Night marks the start of conference play. Our Game of the Week is a 2A-3 matchup. 3-1 McCrory travels to Poinsett County to face 2-1 Marked Tree. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Don Lovell Memorial Field. Logan Whaley previewed both teams, you can watch it here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/24/21)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - September 24th, 2021

Game of the Week: McCrory at Marked Tree

El Dorado at Jonesboro

Batesville at Nettleton

Valley View at Paragould

Brookland at Wynne

Westside at Trumann

Pocahontas at Rivercrest

Marion at West Memphis

Harrisburg at Hoxie

Piggott at Manila

FFN Overtime: Newport at Melbourne

FFN Overtime: Stuttgart at Southside

Canceled: Osceola at Corning

