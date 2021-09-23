Former police chief named DTF commander

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Poinsett County police chief was assigned to a new role with the drug task force.

Chad Henson, who was police chief for the Trumann Police Department until the end of 2020, was selected by the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force’s Board of Directors of the new DTF commander.

Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman congratulated Henson on the new role and praised the board of directors for their decision.

“First, the board members have worked hard to put in place a process to choose a commander and bring about a better organized DTF,” Chrestman said. “And second, I’m thrilled that Commander Henson has accepted this new role; I don’t doubt that he’s equal to this new position’s demands and possibilities.”

Henson acknowledged the new challenge and outlined the goals he had set for his new position.

“As soon as I start, I plan on visiting each community and meeting with the senior law enforcement officials in each city and county that the Second Judicial District DTF encompasses,” Henson said.

Henson currently works for the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office as the policy and procedure officer.

Along with working at the Trumann Police Department, he has also worked for the Jonesboro Police Department as an investigator and the Blytheville Police Department as an officer/investigator.

Henson graduated from Williams Baptist University in 2020 and is currently attending Arkansas State University seeking a master’s degree in criminal justice.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.