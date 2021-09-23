Energy Alert
Great Weather Continues Into the Weekend

September 24th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Nice weather continues across Region 8. Temperatures once again starting off cool in the 40s and 50s. More 70s are on the way this afternoon and a little warmer as southerly winds give us a boost. High-level cirrus clouds move in after lunch making things partly cloudy by sunset. Whether you’re headed to the fair or any high school football games this evening, expect comfortable to start and getting a little cool to wrap things up. Highs stay into the 70s reaching the 80s by the weekend. Highs start to get closer to 90 early next week as a warmer pattern nudges in from the west. Humidity stays low helping keep things a little more comfortable. Long-range data still keeps us mostly dry over the next two weeks.

