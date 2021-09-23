Energy Alert
Monoclonal COVID treatments extend in MO; Butler County EMA Director gives update on infusions

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri state officials are extending the monoclonal antibody treatment at six different locations for an additional 30 days.

COVID-19 positive patients have taken advantage of the infusion treatments for about a month now to help them feel better as they fight the virus.

The Butler County Emergency Management Director gives an update on what he’s seeing at the infusion site at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

”The patients that are using it are coming from all over the region, getting great reports of how much better they’re feeling right afterwards but the more significant thing is its keeping people out of the hospital and keeping that capacity open for others,” said EMA Director Robbie Meyers.

Meyers said on average, each day 15 to 18 patients receive the treatment at the center.

To get set up with the treatment, contact organizers at 660-829-6647.

