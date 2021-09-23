One dead and another injured after car crash

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash in Lawrence County.

Arkansas State Police report a crash happened at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at U.S. Highway 67 in Hoxie.

A female driver was northbound in a 2016 Nissan Rogue when she struck the front side of a southbound 2014 Peterbilt vehicle that belonged to 47-year-old Michael A. Edward of Golden, Mississippi.

According to the crash report, the driver in the Nissan crossed left of the center lane and entered Edward’s lane, which is when Edward’s Peterbilt was struck.

The female driver was killed in the incident. Police have not identified the driver.

Edward was taken to St. Bernards in Jonesboro for his injuries.

