Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Park warns not to feed geese after complaints of attacks

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Some new “do not feed the geese” signs have caused quite a stir from people in one Greene County community who say they’ve enjoyed feeding the birds for years.

The signs were put up in August at Reynolds Park. James Kashak, park director, says they’ve received complaints about the signs but says the signs were put up to keep you and the geese safe.

“Several complaints of families out here picnicking and they get out their meals and the geese think they’re fixing to be fed, so they come up, super-aggressive, and that family ends up having to leave so we don’t want that,” said Kashak.

Kashak says the geese are attacking people, and it was recommended by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the United States Department of Agriculture to put up the signs. He says when you don’t feed the geese, they’ll usually move to another pond.

A lot of people feed the geese bread, which is not recommended for their health.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual...
Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area
A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
Bus crash under investigation
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman
UAMS
Researchers in Arkansas believe they may have figured out what causes long haul COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A popular event honoring the life of Mississippi County native Johnny Cash returns virtually...
Line-up announced for Virtual Johnny Cash Heritage Festival
power outage
Parts of Jonesboro impacted by power outage
The NEA District Fair’s carnival starts Thursday. The rides are up, and vendors are putting the...
NEA District Fair preps months for opening day