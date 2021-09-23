Pharmacist: Flu shots work well with COVID vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have just received your COVID-19 vaccine, you might be hesitant to return for another needle in your arm.

However, those at Woodsprings Pharmacy in Jonesboro say not only is it safe, it’s also needed.

With the beginning of fall comes the beginning of flu season and owner Tony Bari says it might be more important than ever to get the flu shot due to the lack of COVID measures.

“As people begin to get out again, we’re already seeing it with children getting strep throat,” Bari said. “With children getting other viral infections such as RSV.”

Bari encourages everyone who comes in to get the COVID-19 vaccine to also get the flu shot and vice versa.

“We will encourage folks to get both vaccines on the same day,” Bari said. “There’s not going to be a problem with competition of those two vaccines being given together.”

For the elderly and those who are immunocompromised, the pharmacy offers high-dose flu shots as well as the third dose of the COVID vaccine.

“My asthma. I need to take all the precautions I can take,” said Bebbie Renfrow, who received her flu shot on Wednesday. “And [my husband] has heart troubles so yeah. We’ve had all of our shots just like a little dog. We’re good to go.”

Those high-dose flu shots are known to go through shortages, so if you’re especially at risk, the time to seek out the shot is now.

