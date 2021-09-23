Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Pharmacist: Flu shots work well with COVID vaccine

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have just received your COVID-19 vaccine, you might be hesitant to return for another needle in your arm.

However, those at Woodsprings Pharmacy in Jonesboro say not only is it safe, it’s also needed.

With the beginning of fall comes the beginning of flu season and owner Tony Bari says it might be more important than ever to get the flu shot due to the lack of COVID measures.

“As people begin to get out again, we’re already seeing it with children getting strep throat,” Bari said. “With children getting other viral infections such as RSV.”

Bari encourages everyone who comes in to get the COVID-19 vaccine to also get the flu shot and vice versa.

“We will encourage folks to get both vaccines on the same day,” Bari said. “There’s not going to be a problem with competition of those two vaccines being given together.”

For the elderly and those who are immunocompromised, the pharmacy offers high-dose flu shots as well as the third dose of the COVID vaccine.

“My asthma. I need to take all the precautions I can take,” said Bebbie Renfrow, who received her flu shot on Wednesday. “And [my husband] has heart troubles so yeah. We’ve had all of our shots just like a little dog. We’re good to go.”

Those high-dose flu shots are known to go through shortages, so if you’re especially at risk, the time to seek out the shot is now.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
Bus crash under investigation
Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual...
Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman
UAMS
Researchers in Arkansas believe they may have figured out what causes long haul COVID-19

Latest News

The Piggott Community Hospital (PCH) does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. They say...
Hospital does not require vaccine, a big factor being staffing shortages
Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Controversial resolutions die in city committee
Hospital does not require vaccine
Hospital does not require vaccine, a big factor being staffing shortages
COVID UNIT
Health officials in Missouri and Arkansas say they expect a surge of flu and COVID-19 cases this winter