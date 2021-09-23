Energy Alert
Police: Man beat, strangled girlfriend’s dog

A man faces a felony cruelty charge after investigators say he beat and strangled a small dog.
A man faces a felony cruelty charge after investigators say he beat and strangled a small dog.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony cruelty charge after investigators say he beat and strangled a small dog.

Paragould police say the abuse happened on Sept. 5 while Thomas Bell, 25, of Hayti was caring for his then girlfriend’s 10-year-old dog.

According to the probable cause affidavit, while in Bell’s care, “the dog suffered neurological damage, respiratory damage, and a rib fracture.”

A veterinarian told detectives the dog had been “mistreated in a way which was consistent with strangulation and severe beating.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested Bell on suspicion of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class D felony.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

