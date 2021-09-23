Police: Man beat, strangled girlfriend’s dog
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony cruelty charge after investigators say he beat and strangled a small dog.
Paragould police say the abuse happened on Sept. 5 while Thomas Bell, 25, of Hayti was caring for his then girlfriend’s 10-year-old dog.
According to the probable cause affidavit, while in Bell’s care, “the dog suffered neurological damage, respiratory damage, and a rib fracture.”
A veterinarian told detectives the dog had been “mistreated in a way which was consistent with strangulation and severe beating.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested Bell on suspicion of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class D felony.
