Police: Man beat, strangled girlfriend’s dog

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony cruelty charge after investigators say he beat and strangled a small dog.

Paragould police say the abuse happened on Sept. 5 while Thomas Bell, 25, of Hayti was caring for his then girlfriend’s 10-year-old dog.

According to the probable cause affidavit, while in Bell’s care, “the dog suffered neurological damage, respiratory damage, and a rib fracture.”

A veterinarian told detectives the dog had been “mistreated in a way which was consistent with strangulation and severe beating.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested Bell on suspicion of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class D felony.

