Police respond to several incidents at college

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville police are investigating several incidents at Lyon College, including a possible sexual assault.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that within the last two weeks, a possible sexual assault that occurred at the college was reported BPD.

The incident happened between a male student and female student. A suspect was identified and evidence was collected.

Police sent the evidence to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Interviews have taken place between the two and police and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said once the investigation is complete, a case file will be handed over to the prosecuting attorney’s office for their review and decision on whether charges will be filed.

With the investigation ongoing, names were not released.

On Sept. 18, police responded to Lyon due to a possible altercation involving several students.

Police learned there was a party and one male student was allegedly drunk and was causing a disturbance, possibly fighting with several female students.

Before cops arrived, the altercation calmed down and nobody involved wanted to file a police report at the time.

The next day, police said several of the students involved wanted to speak with police again, ad this time they were provided with paperwork to file charges and were told how they could do that.

What that paperwork is completed, police said it will be given to the prosecutor for review.

