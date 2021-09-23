Energy Alert
Preparing soon-to-be mothers for the dangerous reality of infant abductions

The staff at NEA Baptist want to stay prepared in the case of an emergency
By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Baptist is making sure staff and pregnant women are familiar with safety precautions for infants.

Over 300 babies have been abducted since 1964.

That’s why NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital holds different drills to make sure their staff knows what to do in the case of an emergency.

For safety reasons, the drill could not be filmed.

Sara Lambert, nurse manager for the Women’s Center, said although they make sure the babies are safe in their care, the measures should continue after the baby leaves the hospital.

“We have plans and we do different things to make sure we prepare for that. What people have evolved to do now is they are more likely to take a baby once the baby’s been discharged,” said Lambert.

She said the infant security process is always explained to mothers and now they are adding on information on security measures as babies and mothers transition home.

