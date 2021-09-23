Sept. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Dry weather and air continue into the weekend. Temperatures will be a little cool this morning and Friday morning as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s.

Highs stay into the 70s reaching the 80s by the weekend. Highs start to get closer to 90 early next week as a warmer pattern nudges in from the west.

Humidity stays low helping keep things a little more comfortable. Overnight temperatures start rising into the 60s next week as well.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your daily drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Pfizer manufacturers say their vaccine is now safe for children aged 5 to 11.

A Missouri school district investigates after some students circulated a petition calling for the return of slavery.

Motorcycle riders from across the county are visiting Northwest Arkansas this week for the Rally Off Exit 86 at the Pig Trail Harley Davidson.

The NEA District Fair’s carnival starts Thursday. The rides are up, and vendors are putting the final touches on their displays.

TikTok fans raise money for Navy veteran’s new scooter.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories coming up at 6:00 a.m.

