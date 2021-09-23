Energy Alert
Shooting sports complex opens in Jonesboro

Officials expect the complex to take a couple more years to complete
Officials expect the complex to take a couple more years to complete
By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Now you can start taking shots over at the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex.

The complex partially opened to the public on Wednesday.

The rifle, pistol, and archery ranges are open for use along with three trap fields.

The range building and the clubhouse are still under construction, and it is projected to be complete by next spring.

Officials say the entire complex will be an ongoing project for a couple of years.

“They’ve worked really hard to make sure safety precautions were taken in mind and also the practical usability and enjoyment. I truly believe it will benefit all of Northeast Arkansas,” said Brian Richardson, chief administrative officer for the city of Jonesboro.

The facility has booked its first tournament already. This weekend, 18 teams will come to Jonesboro to use the facility.

Officials say that is what it’s all about, bringing in visitors and creating a safe space for shooting sports.

