Teachers use thousands of dollars to help others

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools pulled out all the bells and whistles to hand out $20,000 in grant money on Thursday.

A class at Jonesboro High School is using the money to give back.

“My students had an idea for a project and we needed supplies,” said Allyson Goodin, EAST facilitator at Jonesboro High School.

Over a dozen teachers received the grant, Goodin was one of them.

Her students had the idea to make scarves and hats for the homeless as we approach cooler weather.

Goodin’s students were excited when they found out about the help coming their way.

“It means so much, so much,” said Lynet Cig, junior at the high school. “The fact that they did this for us, that they did this for their students. It is beyond me, the fact that they gave us money just to do something like this.”

Goodin said the grant will help purchase each student a knitting kit and yarn to make the items.

“It’s so wonderful to see students take charge of their own learning,” said Goodin, “In this one lesson whether they realize it or not, they are using their math skills, literacy skills, technology skills.”

She said it was hard last year to do hands-on projects with her students. So this grant means a lot, this year.

Members of the Foundation said the funds for the grant are raised by the community. Holly Acebo, the group’ss president, said a lot of people are working together for their student’s success.

The Foundation also gave grants to teachers at Health, Wellness, and Environmental Studies Magnet School, Jonesboro Pre-K, International Studies Magnet School, SUCCESS Achievement Academy, Math and Science Magnet School, Douglas MacArthur Junior High School, and Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School.

