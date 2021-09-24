Energy Alert
2 dogs injured in rare porcupine encounter in Missouri

The dogs had to have the porcupine quills removed by a veterinarian.
The dogs had to have the porcupine quills removed by a veterinarian.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GENTRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) responded recently to a situation involving two dogs and a prickly animal in Gentry County.

According to the agency’s Facebook post, an MDC agent was called to home that involved two dogs meeting up with a porcupine,
which didn’t go so well.

Photos posted show the dogs had multiple quills stuck on their snouts and muzzles. They appeared to be very miserable.

Both dogs were treated by a veterinarian, who removed the numerous quills.

While the porcupine was not physically seen, MDC said evidence from this case shows there is one in the northern part of Missouri.

This is considered a unique encounter because porcupines are not native to Missouri.

MDC said the animal has only been documented a few times in the state.

