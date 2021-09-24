Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas punter Reid Bauer added to Ray Guy Award watch list

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas punter Reid Bauer has been added to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award.

Bauer is one of 74 FBS candidates for the award, which is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding punter. Through three games this season, the Magnolia, Texas, product has booted the ball 12 times for 487 yards (40.6 avg.) with a long of 60 and pinned two punts inside the opponent’s 20.

The Ray Guy Award committee will meet in early November to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on Nov. 10. A national body of FBS sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on Nov. 23.

After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Dec. 9.

Bauer and the 16th-ranked Razorbacks take on No. 7 Texas A&M this Saturday at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The 78th edition of the Southwest Classic kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal van crash
Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual...
Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area
Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy, girl
A crash in Lawrence County left one person injured and another dead.
One killed, another injured in crash
Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning along I-555 in Jonesboro.
Multi-vehicle crash slows down morning commute

Latest News

Red Wolves beat Georgia Southern 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.
Williamson scores golden goal, Arkansas State women’s soccer wins 4th straight
Red Wolves rally to beat Georgia Southern
Williamson scores golden goal, Arkansas State women’s soccer wins 4th straight
Arkansas State volleyball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Santiago Restrepo on volleyball starting 9-3, previews SBC opener
Arkansas State football faces Tulsa Saturday in non-conference finale