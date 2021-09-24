Arkansas State volleyball travels to Carolinas to open Sun Belt play

Match 13: Arkansas State (9-4, 0-0 SBC) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-8, 0-0 SBC)

Friday, Sept. 24 // 5:30 p.m. // ESPN+

Holmes Convocation Center // Boone, N.C.

Match 14: Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-4, 0-0 SBC)

Sunday, Sept. 26 // 11 a.m.

HTC Center // Conway, S.C.

Arkansas State is in its 47th season of volleyball, its third under head coach Santiago Restrepo. Since the inaugural 1975 season, A-State owns a 1,078-559-5 all-time record. A-State opens Sun Belt Conference play this weekend, closing out its road swing at Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

The Red Wolves enter league play on a five-match winning streak - the longest since 2018, when they won eight straight from September 8-23. That streak stretched from the last two tournaments of nonconference play through the first weekend of SBC action. In Sun Belt Conference openers, Arkansas State is 20-10. The Red Wolves have opened league play on the road 14 times and have seen good success, going 10-4.

Macey Putt enters the weekend leading the NCAA in total kills (231) and total attacks (205.0). The Ozark, Mo. native is second nationally in points (257.5). She also leads the Sun Belt Conference in seven total statistics.

Two Red Wolves earned Sun Belt Conference weekly honors - Lauren Musante (Setter OTW) and Tatum Ticknor (Defensive Player OTW). It marks the second straight week A-State owned two-thirds of the awards, and the second in a row for Ticknor.

Tatum Ticknor enters the season ranked second among active Sun Belt Conference players in career digs (1,706) and is currently fourth all-time in program history in the category. She is also No. 2 in the league among active career leaders in digs per set (4.69), which is second-best in program history.

Arkansas State extended their winning streak to five matches to conclude non-conference play, sweeping the field at the Tiger Brawl in Memphis. After taking a 3-1 win over UT Martin, A-State defeated host Memphis 3-0 before ending the weekend with a 3-1 triumph over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

