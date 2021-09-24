Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State volleyball travels to Carolinas to open Sun Belt play

By Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Match 13: Arkansas State (9-4, 0-0 SBC) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-8, 0-0 SBC)

Friday, Sept. 24 // 5:30 p.m. // ESPN+

Holmes Convocation Center // Boone, N.C.

Match 14: Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-4, 0-0 SBC)

Sunday, Sept. 26 // 11 a.m.

HTC Center // Conway, S.C.

Arkansas State is in its 47th season of volleyball, its third under head coach Santiago Restrepo. Since the inaugural 1975 season, A-State owns a 1,078-559-5 all-time record. A-State opens Sun Belt Conference play this weekend, closing out its road swing at Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

The Red Wolves enter league play on a five-match winning streak - the longest since 2018, when they won eight straight from September 8-23. That streak stretched from the last two tournaments of nonconference play through the first weekend of SBC action. In Sun Belt Conference openers, Arkansas State is 20-10. The Red Wolves have opened league play on the road 14 times and have seen good success, going 10-4.

Macey Putt enters the weekend leading the NCAA in total kills (231) and total attacks (205.0). The Ozark, Mo. native is second nationally in points (257.5). She also leads the Sun Belt Conference in seven total statistics.

Two Red Wolves earned Sun Belt Conference weekly honors - Lauren Musante (Setter OTW) and Tatum Ticknor (Defensive Player OTW). It marks the second straight week A-State owned two-thirds of the awards, and the second in a row for Ticknor.

Tatum Ticknor enters the season ranked second among active Sun Belt Conference players in career digs (1,706) and is currently fourth all-time in program history in the category. She is also No. 2 in the league among active career leaders in digs per set (4.69), which is second-best in program history.

Arkansas State extended their winning streak to five matches to conclude non-conference play, sweeping the field at the Tiger Brawl in Memphis. After taking a 3-1 win over UT Martin, A-State defeated host Memphis 3-0 before ending the weekend with a 3-1 triumph over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal van crash
Sheriff Dale Cook confirmed that people who farm property in the area found the individual...
Sheriff investigating after body found in wooded area
Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy, girl
A crash in Lawrence County left one person injured and another dead.
One killed, another injured in crash
Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning along I-555 in Jonesboro.
Multi-vehicle crash slows down morning commute

Latest News

Red Wolves beat Georgia Southern 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.
Williamson scores golden goal, Arkansas State women’s soccer wins 4th straight
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas punter Reid Bauer added to Ray Guy Award watch list
Red Wolves rally to beat Georgia Southern
Williamson scores golden goal, Arkansas State women’s soccer wins 4th straight
Arkansas State volleyball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Santiago Restrepo on volleyball starting 9-3, previews SBC opener