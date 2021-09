NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A large turnout is expected for an annual music festival in Jackson County.

The Depot Days festival starts at 6 p.m. Friday, and goes through Saturday night.

According to the Depot Days Festival Facebook page, there will be several performances during the two-day event.

Depot Days begins TONIGHT in downtown Newport! Free to all, bring a lawn chair or blanket. Posted by Depot Days Festival on Friday, September 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.