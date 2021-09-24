Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Collierville High School calls on community to wear maroon as sign of solidarity

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mass shooting at the Kroger in Collierville has an entire community mourning what police say was the most horrific event in the town’s history.

The community is pulling together to support the 16 victims of the deadly shooting.

Collierville High School is now asking its students and the Town of Collierville to wear maroon Friday as a sign of solidarity.

The school says it believes the tragic event will bring the community closer and make it stronger.

PHOTO: Mass shooting at Collierville Kroger

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Names released in fatal van crash
Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy, girl
A crash in Lawrence County left one person injured and another dead.
One killed, another injured in crash
Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning along I-555 in Jonesboro.
Multi-vehicle crash slows down morning commute
A man faces a felony cruelty charge after investigators say he beat and strangled a small dog.
Police: Man beat, strangled girlfriend’s dog

Latest News

Izard County issues Silver Alert for missing man
Izard County issues Silver Alert for missing man
Cool start to a Friday morning,
Sept. 24: What you need to know
Cool start to a Friday morning,
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Scene of shooting at Collierville Kroger
Motive of Collierville Kroger mass shooter remains unknown