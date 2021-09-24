Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dyersburg man accused of trying to kidnap 2-year-old from park

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg man is accused of trying to kidnap a child.

Russell Barton, 53, is charged with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping of a child.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers responded to the report of an attempted kidnapping Monday at the Forked Deer River Park at around 8 p.m.

Officers were told that a man wearing a blond wig approached a man and woman who were at the park with a two-year-old child. They say the suspect attempted to take the child.

The suspect was pushed down by the man and chased away from the area.

Police say the suspect was later identified as Barton. They were informed that he was at the H&S Market on South Main.

Officers located Barton and took him into custody. They say Barton was still in possession of the wig and a braided rope.

Barton is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Names released in fatal van crash
Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy, girl
A crash in Lawrence County left one person injured and another dead.
One killed, another injured in crash
Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning along I-555 in Jonesboro.
Multi-vehicle crash slows down morning commute
A man faces a felony cruelty charge after investigators say he beat and strangled a small dog.
Police: Man beat, strangled girlfriend’s dog

Latest News

Participating nonprofit organizations are matched with volunteers from local businesses and...
United Way of NEA continues to show it cares
According to a press release from Batesville police, Overland was reportedly found Sunday.
Police: Missing Batesville man found in river
Planned Parenthood is already prohibited from using Medicaid funds for abortion except when the...
Missouri Republicans move to cut Planned Parenthood funds
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine